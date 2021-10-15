Hostage situation was ‘not a crisis’, says ANC’s Pule Mabe

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Friday said the dramatic situation which unfolded on Thursday night, when disgruntled military veterans held ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele “hostage”, should not be viewed as a crisis.

“It is not so much a crisis. Leading up to the meeting the liberation war veterans had yesterday, they came to Luthuli House to raise their issues on Monday,” he said.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday evening that 56 people were arrested and are likely to face charges of at least three counts of kidnapping. Three of the people arrested were taken for medical checks.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an election campaign in Tshwane, Mabe said the issues raised needed the attention of the government.

“There is a process and a task team led by the deputy president that has to deal with the plight of the military veterans, who have now organised themselves [as] the liberation struggle war veterans.”