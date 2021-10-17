IN PICS | Ramaphosa takes election campaign to Magashule's home base
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa took his party's election campaign to the Free State on Sunday.
With only two weeks until political parties go to the polls, Ramaphosa arrived to a warm welcome in suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule's home base in Harrismith, Free State.
In May the town was brought to a halt when disgruntled residents took to the streets to demand better service delivery.
Residents at the time were protesting over a lack of electricity and water, alleged corruption and maladministration.
Sporadic incidents saw streets barricaded with burning tyres. National roads were targeted and two tuck shops were looted in Makong village in QwaQwa.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa urged residents to go out in their numbers and vote for the ANC on November 1, promising them a better life with improved service delivery.
TimesLIVE