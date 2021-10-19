At least eight politicians have been killed in the run up to the elections, here's what you need to know

On Sunday the EFF’s ward councillor candidate Thulani Shangase was killed.

Here is what you need to know about the scourge of killings in the run up to the polls:

Three ANC members die in drive-by shooting

Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37, were killed in a drive-by shooting in KwaZulu-Natal in September.

The three were killed in a shooting spree when men in a black Opel Corsa bakkie opened fire on a group of people at a political gathering outside Buhlebethu Primary School on Sithole Road in Inanda Newtown C section.

At least five others were injured and taken to hospital.