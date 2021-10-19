At least eight politicians have been killed in the run up to the elections, here's what you need to know
With just two weeks local government elections before the surging number of murdered politicians has left many distressed.
Politically motivated violence over the past few weeks has led to the death of at least eight people.
On Sunday the EFF’s ward councillor candidate Thulani Shangase was killed.
Here is what you need to know about the scourge of killings in the run up to the polls:
Three ANC members die in drive-by shooting
Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37, were killed in a drive-by shooting in KwaZulu-Natal in September.
The three were killed in a shooting spree when men in a black Opel Corsa bakkie opened fire on a group of people at a political gathering outside Buhlebethu Primary School on Sithole Road in Inanda Newtown C section.
At least five others were injured and taken to hospital.
Mpumalanga MEC arrested on allegations of murder and attempted murder
Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi, a strong political figure in Mpumalanga, was recently arrested on allegations of murder and attempted murder. It is alleged that Msibi was involved in an elections list scuffle that led to a shoot-out in Mbombela in August.
ANC’s Tshepo Motaung shot at least 20 times
Last month, ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung was shot at least 20 times by unknown hitmen in what was believed to be a politically motivated killing.
Motaung was a councillor in Mabopane ward 22 in Tshwane and was vying to be re-elected.
Police minster Bheki Cele said the names of Motaung’s alleged killers were known to the police.
“Using 20 bullets, I don’t know why. Not just from a revolver but from a high-calibre R5 rifle,” he said.
“We are dealing with criminals. It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter how well known you are, it doesn’t matter what position you have. We are dealing with criminality. We will treat you as such and we will make sure we take you in and you answer for your sins,” Cele said.
ANC’s Siyabonga Mkhize and Mzukisi Nyanga gunned down after campaign
ANC candidate for eThekwini ward 101, Mkhize was murdered along with ANC local leader Nyanga at Cato Crest in Durban on Friday.
The two were gunned down in their vehicle after concluding a door-to-door campaign while two others survived the attack.
Cele, while visiting the Mkhize and Nyanga’s families this week, vowed to catch the killers.
He said two suspects have been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder.
EFF’s James Khumalo killed in his home
The deputy chairperson in ward 77 James Khumalo was gunned down at his home in Olievenhoutbosch, Gauteng.
The party said the police were investigating the case.
“The regional leadership will visit the family of fighter James and all relevant information will be provided. Furthermore the regional leadership will visit the commander of the Olievenhoutbosch police station to ensure the killers are found and arrested,” said the party.
EFF’s Thulani Shangase killed after campaign meeting
Shangase was shot and killed on Sunday in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal.
Shangase was returning from an EFF campaign meeting in Dambula when he was killed.
The party has suggested the killing could be politically motivated. However, national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said investigations are still under way.
“The motive for the killing has not yet been established,” said Naidoo.
“We have mobilised the 72-hour activation plan which entails the mobilisation of specialised units such as crime intelligence, the KZN political task team, detectives and the directorate for priority crime investigation to ensure evidence, intelligence and information, which can help track and arrest those responsible, is gathered.”