AU to establish a response authority and fund to address Covid-19 on the continent

In a bid to secure regional capacity to respond to subsequent waves of Covid-19 and future pandemics, a panel of health experts has decided to establish an African Pandemic Preparedness and Response Authority (APPRA) and Fund.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday in his capacity as the AU Covid-19 champion.

“Having recognised the difficulties that Africa faced in a multilateral context, the experts introduced a bold plan to establish an African Pandemic Preparedness and Response Authority (APPRA) and Fund to secure the region’s capacity to respond to subsequent waves of Covid-19 and future pandemics,” Ramaphosa said.

The decision comes after a meeting Ramaphosa held with members of the secretariat and the leaders of working groups of the commission on Africa’s Covid-19 response strategy to discuss progress made by the expert panel last Wednesday.