Government has paid out R1.5bn to businesses hit by July looting: Patel

The government has paid out R1.5bn to businesses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that were looted during the violent pro-Jacob Zuma unrest in July.

This comes after a commitment from President Cyril Ramaphosa that the government would support the businesses. Some had to shut their doors due to the damage and losses.

Updating the media on Tuesday about the economic relief package, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said the looting left enormous economic damage in its wake.

Patel said they worked with different sectors of the economy to help the recovery process.

“As of today, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the National Empowerment Fund, together as part of the department of trade and industry, has approved R1.5bn in direct support in 123 separate concessions.

“These transactions have been where the company or the association or an intermediary puts forward an application for support. It is not only 123 sites. In fact, in a number of cases its more than one site that has been affected. One business owner may have a petrol station in two towns that were affected,” he said.