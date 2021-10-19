Politics

‘Vote for Hlaudi, you’ll see miracles’: ACM leader Motsoeneng vows to deliver in the Free State

19 October 2021 - 08:00
Former SABC COO and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng has vowed to deliver “miracles” in QwaQwa in the Free State.

The former SABC COO turned politician, who was addressing residents and supporters of his party ahead of local government elections, said he can deliver services that the ANC “failed” to in the past 27 years. 

He said the ACM is the only party that can deliver, promising: “Vote for Hlaudi, you’ll see miracles”.

“You can’t trust the ANC, they have failed QwaQwa and Maluti-a-Phofung [local municipality] for the past 27 years,” said Motsoeneng

“You can’t come to people after 27 years and promise them water, electricity and services. You have never delivered even one, you’re saying those people must vote for you.

“I’m saying all people of Maluti-a-Phofung, please if you vote for poverty, you vote for problems, vote for ANC and other political parties. There is only one party, ACM — African Content Movement. Vote for Hlaudi you’ll see miracles.”

Motsoeneng’s party was launched in 2018 and in 2019 it failed to get enough votes to secure a seat in parliament. 

It failed to attain even 1% of the votes as parties need to get about 35,000 votes to qualify for a seat in parliament.

In the same year, Motsoeneng declared that he wants to be the president of SA. 

In an interview with eNCA, he said he was “eyeing to be the president of SA, bottom and klaar”.

