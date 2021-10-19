WATCH | Services, jobs and land — Here’s what the EFF and DA promise in their election adverts

It’s two weeks until SA heads to the polls for the local government elections and in an effort to sway their votes, the EFF and DA have launched official election advertisements.

In his party’s advert, shared on social media, DA leader John Steenhuisen said voters will have the opportunity to unseat local governments that don’t deliver in the upcoming elections. In the ad, he can be seen standing on the Langkloof road on the border between the Eastern and Western Cape.

“On election day, voters have a choice to make and it’s a simple one: am I happy with the way my town or city is being run or do I want something different, something better? Because that’s what local government is all about. Who do I trust to deliver services?” says Steenhuisen.