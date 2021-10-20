Council hopeful denies he's a 'deadbeat dad' behind on child maintenance

The road to air-conditioned chambers for an aspirant councillor in the Western Cape took an unexpected turn when he was accused of failing to pay child maintenance.

The United Independent Movement (UIM) member was accused on social media, in a post featuring an UIM poster and angry emojis, of neglecting to pay maintenance for more than a decade. The post questioned his suitability to act in the best interest of the community.

TimesLIVE is not naming the man — who strenuously denies the claim — to protect the identities of any children who may be involved.

The post trended on social media and has forced the UIM to respond. The party said in a statement it had questioned the aspirant councillor about the claims.

“As a party that stands for generational values, the UIM has inquired into this matter and received a signed, sworn police affidavit from [the candidate] in which he rejects these allegations as false and untrue,” it read.