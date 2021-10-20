WATCH | LOL! Chester Missing weighs in on ‘DA or ANC: Your choice’ poster
Political analyst puppet Chester Missing has weighed in on the DA’s latest local government elections poster, claiming it gives “free advertising” to the ANC.
Last week the opposition party put up posters that read “DA or ANC: Your choice”.
The posters come after the DA was embroiled in a scandal involving posters it put up in Phoenix, Durban that read “The ANC calls you racists. The DA calls you heroes”.
The party was accused of fuelling racial tension with the posters. It later removed them and issued an apology.
Taking to social media, Chester Missing said: “The DA’s big sell is telling people who they are not.
“You’ve never seen a KFC poster where they go ‘KFC or Chicken Licken: Your choice’ or a condom advert where they go ‘Durex or Lovers Plus: Your choice’ or a tourism advert where they go ‘Durban or Gqeberha; Your choice’ or a DJ poster saying ‘Tbo Touch or iTunes’,” said the puppet.
“You’ve never ever seen anyone trying to pick up a lady and go ‘I am better than your ex’.”
The Sunday Times reported that several unnamed DA provincial leaders were against the new posters because they had ANC’s name and this amounted to free advertising for the ruling party.
Some DA leaders said the party had an “obsession with the ANC”.
“When Mmusi [Maimane, a previous DA leader] was criticised for poor electoral performance, it was said he focuses too much on ANC criticism and not highlighting the party enough. We were all surprised when posters with the name of another party appeared on our posters,” said one unnamed leader.
A DA insider, who sits on the federal executive, said the party had previously agreed to no longer frame its narrative by using the ANC after the 2019 general election.
“I am surprised we are going back and speaking about the ANC. I know there are meetings that sit with provincial leaders, and maybe that’s why we are not meeting as often,” said the insider.