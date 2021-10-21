WATCH | Did the ANC ‘lie’ about one million houses in Alexandra? Mbalula says no

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has responded to criticism after he denied President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to build a million houses in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, a video clip of Mbalula’s interview on eNCA with JJ Tabane went viral.

In the video Mbalula denied that Ramaphosa made a promise in 2019 to build the houses for Alexandra residents.

Mbalula said “it was never one million” and the number was a “figment” of people’s imaginations.