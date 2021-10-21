'We've messed up,' says former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

She said the pandemic has shone the spotlight on the country’s problems.

“We have no water for hygiene but there was money for water. We have no proper housing for a large number of our people, we have no clinics within reasonable reach for a number of our people and the money of the poor is being stolen by people who feel they are being owed by society,” she said.

In a message directed to people ahead of the local government elections, she said: “We need to make sure that they know that we expect nothing less than a clean government and a clean government has to start in your municipality.”

She said it was the citizen’s responsibility to ensure that those who are elected are held responsible because “if society does not do this, then our team has lost”.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said leaders cannot continue to rely on deploying people into positions based on their struggle credentials.

“Struggle credentials cannot run a municipality. Comrades have come to run the municipality.

“No municipality must have people who count money when they cannot count their fingers. We are here to support, empower and to make sure that they succeed because if they don’t succeed, we are in hell.”

While women have played an outstanding role, she said: “Women have also messed up. Following agendas that have nothing to do with them. You have to choose your issues. Patriarchy cannot dominate the women’s league agenda. You have to challenge patriarchy, it does not matter who it comes from and you need to lift as you climb and make sure that other women are where they are supposed to be.”

She challenged the women, draped in black, green and gold, to emulate Sisulu and Maxeke and “occupy (the) space”.

“Today, we are in this space where we really have to reflect about our history and where we are going to go and move forward from here. We are in a pandemic, we are hopefully going to get over it, but it has been hard.”