ActionSA loses court bid to have its name on ballot papers
It can only be identified by its logo — a predicament in which 14 other political parties find themselves
The Electoral Court has ruled against ActionSA in its bid to have its name added to the ballot papers being used for the November 1 local government elections.
The party expressed its dismay on Friday and vowed to continue its efforts to be visible to supporters.
“While we are disappointed by the outcome, ActionSA is dedicated to the rule of law and we respect the outcome of the court and the experience of the jurists who presided over our matter,” said party president Herman Mashaba.
“While our focus has been unfalteringly on the campaign, our attention turns to the extraordinary measures we will implement to ensure voters are able to locate ActionSA on the ballot papers.”
TimesLIVE previously reported the case arose after the party realised its name had been omitted from the ballot papers.
It can only be identified by its logo — a predicament in which 14 other political parties find themselves.
Explaining this, the Electoral Commission said it was the party’s fault as it failed to submit an abbreviated name when it first registered as a party.
TimesLIVE