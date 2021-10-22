ActionSA loses court bid to have its name on ballot papers

The Electoral Court has ruled against ActionSA in its bid to have its name added to the ballot papers being used for the November 1 local government elections.

The party expressed its dismay on Friday and vowed to continue its efforts to be visible to supporters.

“While we are disappointed by the outcome, ActionSA is dedicated to the rule of law and we respect the outcome of the court and the experience of the jurists who presided over our matter,” said party president Herman Mashaba.