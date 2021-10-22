ANC facing its problems honestly and boldly: Kgalema Motlanthe

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe on Thursday night told professionals and academics that the ANC admits to its shortcomings and is willing and able to make amends.

Motlanthe was addressing an ANC local government campaign event organised by the Ekurhuleni region at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

According to him, corruption and lawlessness had set in within ANC structures and society with impunity.

This was the reason many municipalities were financially mismanaged and dysfunctional overall.

However, attempts to bring back the law and order had been visible since Cyril Ramaphosa became president in 2018.

“Corruption sabotaged many things, not only the capacity of the state, the police, NPA but also local services like energy and water,” said Motlanthe.

“Over the last few years we have faced down the deep corruption that took root in government at all levels, and we are exposing and prosecuting those responsible.

“The Zondo commission spared no-one and the NPA and the SIU have been restored and revamped. We are repairing the SOEs [state-owned entities] and departments that were captured and putting them to work in service of all the people of our country.”