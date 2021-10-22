Politics

ANC facing its problems honestly and boldly: Kgalema Motlanthe

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
22 October 2021 - 07:05
Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe was the keynote speaker at an ANC event at Emperors Palace on Thursday night. The event was billed as a conversation with professionals, academics, the business sector and members of the creative industry.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe on Thursday night told professionals and academics that the ANC admits to its shortcomings and is willing and able to make amends.

Motlanthe was addressing an ANC local government campaign event organised by the Ekurhuleni region at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

According to him, corruption and lawlessness had set in within ANC structures and society with impunity.

This was the reason many municipalities were financially mismanaged and dysfunctional overall.

However, attempts to bring back the law and order had been visible since Cyril Ramaphosa became president in 2018.

“Corruption sabotaged many things, not only the capacity of the state, the police, NPA but also local services like energy and water,” said Motlanthe.

“Over the last few years we have faced down the deep corruption that took root in government at all levels, and we are exposing and prosecuting those responsible.

“The Zondo commission spared no-one and the NPA and the SIU have been restored and revamped. We are repairing the SOEs [state-owned entities] and departments that were captured and putting them to work in service of all the people of our country.”

Motlanthe said professionals must not lose hope in the ANC but must rather seek to be part of the solution.

As things stand, the party had acknowledged all its shortcomings and was well on course to renew itself and get rid of all the rotten apples.

And self-correction was only possible for the ANC because it had the uniqueness to introspect and self-correct.

“We are facing our problems honestly and boldly and must now make the effort and sacrifices that will secure the better life for all of us and future generations,” said Motlanthe.

“We have to spend every cent wisely, there can be no more waste or misspending or corruption. Together we must improve and  protect the community’s resources.

“We need all of you to be our partners, to put the country before ourselves, to build the country we dream of together. Our promise to you is that we will serve our people in every municipality by delivering better basic services and building safe and dignified communities.”

TimesLIVE

