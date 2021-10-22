Bet on ‘DA horse rather than an ANC donkey’, party says at election event

In the final push before the local government elections on November 1, DA federal leader John Steenhuisen has urged supporters to vote for the party so they can oust the ANC in the uMngeni municipality.

He was addressing supporters at the Karkloof Farmers' Market in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

“The DA can win two seats to get the majority. The ANC has given up in uMngeni. The DA gets things done,” he said.

Steenhuisen’s visit comes less than a month after he led a team which uncovered alleged corruption in the procurement of the guard house at the Curry’s Post cemetery which cost R2.7m. This prompted the party to call for an audit on the money spent on all infrastructure projects should they ascend to power.

Steenhuisen said the municipality had failed its residents despite high rates charges.

“It takes two seconds to put a cross on a ballot paper — and five years to live with consequences,” he said.