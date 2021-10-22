Here's what the ANC intends to ask its mayoral candidates

Prospective ANC mayors will have to field at least 18 tough questions from a panel of interviewers on why they should be appointed to lead municipalities.

They will also have to demonstrate experience in leadership positions as well as have appropriate academic qualifications.

This is contained in a 23-page document outlining criteria and interview questions for mayors, formulated by the ANC to guide the party’s interview panels which TimesLIVE has seen.

This will be the first time the ANC goes on a widespread process of interviewing mayors after local government elections.

The prospective mayors will have to field questions on governance and oversight; financial management and budgeting; community engagement and citizen responsiveness; service delivery and performance management, as well as economic development and resource planning, among other things.

After the November 1 elections, the ANC will deploy several national executive committee members to the nine provinces to interview prospective district and local municipality mayors.