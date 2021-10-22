Malema calls for ground forces to find 'culprits' who kidnapped Polokwane boys

EFF leader Julius Malema has mobilised a call to “ground forces” to help find the four Moti brothers who were hijacked together with their driver on Wednesday morning in Bendor, Polokwane.

The brothers — Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, 6 — were in a scholar transport vehicle when men allegedly armed with R5 assault rifles forced the driver off the road.

Limpopo police said the search for the brothers was ongoing and the motive of the kidnappers is not known, as they have not yet made demands or called for ransom.

Taking to social media, Malema called for “all ground forces” to find the alleged kidnappers.

“All ground forces, let's be the first to find the culprits, we just want to talk to them. Attack,” he said.