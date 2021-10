'Never!' Herman Mashaba slams suggestion he should've joined the EFF

On Wednesday, Mashaba shared a video of EFF leader Julius Malema calling for open borders on the African continent, saying he would never support the idea.

Malema made the calls in January when international travel was restricted, with limited land borders open.

Malema encouraged foreign nationals seeking entry into SA to “find creative ways” if the government continued to deny them entry.

“I will never support this nonsense of open borders! As Action SA, we want the people of the world to come to SA, but they must come here legally, and when here, they must respect our laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, ActionSA battled it out in court with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Thursday in its bid to force the commission to amend the ballot papers to reflect the party's name.

During a virtual hearing, advocate Adila Hassim, representing the party, proposed that stamps or stickers of the party’s name be placed next to its logo if ballot papers could not be reprinted given the remaining time. Judgment was reserved.

This battle comes after the IEC refused to amend the ballot papers which only showed ActionSA's logo and not its name. The commission said ActionSA was to blame as the party had failed to include an abbreviation or acronym during the registration.