‘Not in a million years': Lindiwe Mazibuko says she will never vote for John Steenhuisen as her councillor

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says she would never vote for current party leader John Steenhuisen if he ran for a councillor position in her ward.

Mazibuko said Steenhuisen, the leader of SA’s official opposition, lives “in an echo chamber” and surrounds himself with “yes men”. The columnist was a guest on media personality Eusebius McKaiser’s TimesLIVE podcast.

McKaiser asked Mazibuko if she would vote for Steenhuisen if he ran in her ward, and her response was an emphatic “no”.

“Not in a million years,” she said.

