Don’t let also-rans split support for DA, Steenhuisen begs voters

Steenhuisen said local government was about the day-to-day running of towns and cities and service delivery, and his party had a good track record.

“The one thing that all these broken towns and cities share is an ANC local government. The mark of the ANC sits like fingerprints on a crime scene across every single failed town and city,” he said.

“One by one, they have broken these municipalities and then left the residents there to pick up the pieces.”

Steenhuisen said to stop the collapse of municipalities, his party needed outright majorities to run them.

“Across the country these DA municipalities serve as a constant reminder of what our country could be under a better government. Because that’s what the DA is — a far better government than the ANC,” said Steenhuisen.

The biggest difference between the DA and the ANC was that the former believes the people come first and not the party.

“And this means that every decision we take in government places the interests of the people front and centre. We don’t fill our governments with ill-equipped cadres who have no skills and no interest in public service,” said Steenhuisen.

He said after the elections, voters will have either DA or ANC-run councils.

“I know a lot of you believe that a vote for any of the other small parties could do the trick too, but this is simply not true.

“The ANC can’t get your vote, they would love you to vote for another small party. Because by splitting the non-ANC vote up among smaller parties, their own slice of the pie just becomes more dominant.

“The best outcome for the ANC is a fragmented opposition vote. Don’t be fooled into thinking any vote is good as long as it’s not for the ANC.