Politics

Nando's probes Gareth Cliff show it sponsors after Twitter roasting

23 October 2021 - 11:51
Gareth Cliff, Mudzuli Rakhivhane and John Steenhuisen on The Burning Platform on Thursday.
Image: Screenshot from the video

Nando's says it is investigating an incident in which broadcaster Gareth Cliff told a guest on his show that her personal experience of racism was not important.

On Thursday, Cliff hosted the One SA Movement’s spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane and the leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, on The Burning Platform, which is sponsored by Nando's.

Introducing his guests, Cliff said in the run-up to the November 1 local elections he is inviting political parties and leaders to speak on the show about what they offer voters.

A clip from the show has been viewed more than 450,000 times on Twitter after Rakhivhane posted it with a comment describing the conduct of Cliff and Steenhuisen as “the literal definition of black lives don't matter”.

In a tweeted response late on Friday, Nando's said it was investigating.

In the video, Cliff dismissed Rakhivhane when she attempted to talk about race-baiting. Rakhivhane was asking Steenhuisen about the controversial “Racists vs heroes” election poster the DA withdrew in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Steenhuisen said he found it quite interesting to be lectured by the One SA Movement — led by his predecessor as DA leader, Mmusi Maimane — on race issues and race divisions. 

On the other hand, Cliff dismissed Rakhivhane rudely. “Your personal experiences are completely anecdotal and unimportant to all of us, sorry,” Cliff told her.

As Cliff talked, Steenhuisen nodded in agreement and rolled his eyes when Rakhivhane was speaking. 

Twitter users called on Nando's to say something about the matter, as the sponsor of the show, and many rejected the chicken chain's response when it finally arrived. Maimane said the statement was “very lemon and herb”.

On Saturday morning, Gareth Cliff, Nando's and John Steenhuisen were still among the top trending topics as Twitter users were still venting on the issue, saying white people should not be dismissing the experiences of those at the receiving end of racism. 

