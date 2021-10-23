Nando's probes Gareth Cliff show it sponsors after Twitter roasting
Nando's says it is investigating an incident in which broadcaster Gareth Cliff told a guest on his show that her personal experience of racism was not important.
On Thursday, Cliff hosted the One SA Movement’s spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane and the leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, on The Burning Platform, which is sponsored by Nando's.
Introducing his guests, Cliff said in the run-up to the November 1 local elections he is inviting political parties and leaders to speak on the show about what they offer voters.
When they try to talk over you and tell you that your experiences as a black woman in South Africa do not matter🤦🏽♀️. Racism is structural and even operates at a municipal level. The literal definition of black lives don’t matter. 💀 pic.twitter.com/i2KcVzjcCd— Mudzuli Rakhivhane (@mudzy_r) October 22, 2021
A clip from the show has been viewed more than 450,000 times on Twitter after Rakhivhane posted it with a comment describing the conduct of Cliff and Steenhuisen as “the literal definition of black lives don't matter”.
In a tweeted response late on Friday, Nando's said it was investigating.
We do not, and will never, invalidate anyone’s experiences or condone racism in any form. We are taking this serious matter under review. [2/2]— NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 22, 2021
In the video, Cliff dismissed Rakhivhane when she attempted to talk about race-baiting. Rakhivhane was asking Steenhuisen about the controversial “Racists vs heroes” election poster the DA withdrew in KwaZulu-Natal.
Steenhuisen said he found it quite interesting to be lectured by the One SA Movement — led by his predecessor as DA leader, Mmusi Maimane — on race issues and race divisions.
On the other hand, Cliff dismissed Rakhivhane rudely. “Your personal experiences are completely anecdotal and unimportant to all of us, sorry,” Cliff told her.
As Cliff talked, Steenhuisen nodded in agreement and rolled his eyes when Rakhivhane was speaking.
These are the attacking (on one side) and smiling (on the other side) faces of white racism - on a black woman wanting to tell her story of racism. They denounced her experience, saying they are tired of hearing it. At an event sponsored by @NandosSA. pic.twitter.com/ZmYYDXy4fW— Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) October 22, 2021
Twitter users called on Nando's to say something about the matter, as the sponsor of the show, and many rejected the chicken chain's response when it finally arrived. Maimane said the statement was “very lemon and herb”.
Woefully inadequate and wrong response.— TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) October 23, 2021
On Saturday morning, Gareth Cliff, Nando's and John Steenhuisen were still among the top trending topics as Twitter users were still venting on the issue, saying white people should not be dismissing the experiences of those at the receiving end of racism.