Nando’s takes Gareth Cliff off menu over ‘highly disappointing’ conduct
Nando's has announced that it has terminated its sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's show The Burning Platform on Cliff Central.
This follows a social media backlash after One Movement SA spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane posted a clip from Thursday's show with a comment describing the conduct of Cliff and DA leader John Steenhuisen as “the literal definition of black lives don't matter”.
In the video, Cliff dismissed Rakhivhane when she attempted to talk about race-baiting.
Rakhivhane was asking Steenhuisen about the controversial “Racists vs heroes” election poster the DA withdrew in KwaZulu-Natal.
When she began to talk about her personal experience of racism, Cliff stopped her by saying it was “completely unimportant to all of us”.
TimesLIVE has approached Cliff for comment and this report will be updated once his response has been received.
TimesLIVE