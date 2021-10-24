Crowd outs 'drunk' man to Ramaphosa while on campaign trail in Limpopo

A man was removed from a group of ANC supporters who had gathered to see party President Cyril Ramaphosa in Polokwane on Sunday.

Shortly after Ramaphosa arrived in ward 31 in Sebayeng village, a man raised his hand indicating that he wanted to address Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa told the man that he was the only one that was addressing the gathering at that moment.

“Why does it sound like you are drunk? Oh, you have consumed alcohol?” Ramaphosa asked the man, who was among a crowd of about 800 people who had gathered at a sports ground.

The crowd responded “Yes”.