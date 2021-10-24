Ramaphosa receives thunderous welcome in Malema’s hometown of Seshego

As part of the renewal process, Rampahosa said the ANC had given the powers to choose a councillor candidate to the community and decided that mayoral candidates must undergo vigorous interviews.

“We don’t want someone who will sleep on the job, we want someone who will be knowledgeable… because problems start at the municipality when people start fighting amongst themselves and that’s what creates factionalism.

“And you don’t even know why they are fighting. The divisions must come to an end, we do not want divisions. If you want divisions, you must leave (the ANC) because we want unity.

"If there are divisions, you must leave them, otherwise we will open the door for you to leave and if you don’t want to go out the door, you will leave through the window.

“We are fixing and putting it back together. Those who are doing things that are out of order, we are showing them the door. Disciplinary processes or step aside.”

Ramaphosa said communities told him that they want “a united, renewed and will go back to the ANC values of the founding fathers and mothers of the ANC… at a national level we are fixing a lot of things that you have identified like the R350 Covid-19 grant.”

He reminded the locals to go out in their numbers to vote on November 1.

“In 2016, the people of Polokwane did not go out in their number to vote. The number of people who used to vote for the ANC decreased because a lot of you did not go out to vote.

“When we go to the elections, Limpopo is the top performing province. When we talk about our support base in South Africa, Limpopo comes out at the top. Now people are looking at Polokwane and want to know how the people are going to vote.

“So it is important that we work towards winning all the wards that the ANC lost. There mustn’t be a single ward that will be taken by any political party, I don’t care which political parties.”

TimesLIVE