Ramaphosa receives thunderous welcome in Malema’s hometown of Seshego

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
24 October 2021 - 21:21
If you want divisions, you must leave the ANC because we want unity, was the stern warning by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday in Seshego in Limpopo. A huge crowd turned out in support, including this young girl joining in enthusiastically.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

"I don’t care who you are sharing a bed with, when a community member calls you, you must answer the phone, irregardless of the time and place.”

This was the instruction ANC president Cyril gave to several candidate councillors in Seshego, Polokwane during an election campaign in EFF leader, Julius Malema’s hometown.

“I do not care who you are sleeping with, staying with and what you are doing at that time, you leave it and attend to the people. Whether you are out partying, doing whatever you are doing at 2:00am in the morning, you attend to the people because we want the needs of our people to be addressed.”

Speaking during day two of his election campaign in Limpopo, Ramaphosa told a gathering of about 1500 people in ward 13, that issues affecting the community should be prioritised.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa out and about in Seshego, hometown of EFF leader Julius Malema,
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by ministers Thoko Didiza, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Aaron Motsoaledi, said: “Our people have a lot of problems including water, electricity and…jobs. A lot of people unemployed, especially the youth. We need to create jobs.”

He added that he was not happy with the state of the roads in the province.

“Your mayor has assured me that he will make sure that the problems that are there will be addressed.”

With seven days to go until the country goes to the polls, Ramaphosa reminded a group of candidate councillors from various wards in Seshego that they had signed a pledged to serve their communities with integrity.

He told the candidates that people expect councillors who are going to work for the people and to refrain from filling council positions with friends and family members.

“With municipalities, we have done fairly well, but I want us to do more and better and we can do more if all of us go out and vote. This time around we said we want to change the way our municipalities are run, we want municipalities that are well run and not municipalities that function at an unacceptable level.”

Supporters came out in numbers to listen to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday in Seshego.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Ramaphosa said the ANC had the best manifesto.

“They (other parties) will come to you, some wearing red…blue… green and white, they will come to you and say nywe, nywe, nywe, saying nothing because they do not have a plan. We have a plan and I am telling you the truth.”

As part of the renewal process, Rampahosa said the ANC had given the powers to choose a councillor candidate to the community and decided that mayoral candidates must undergo vigorous interviews.

“We don’t want someone who will sleep on the job, we want someone who will be knowledgeable… because problems start at the municipality when people start fighting amongst themselves and that’s what creates factionalism.

“And you don’t even know why they are fighting. The divisions must come to an end, we do not want divisions. If you want divisions, you must leave (the ANC) because we want unity.

"If there are divisions, you must leave them, otherwise we will open the door for you to leave and if you don’t want to go out the door, you will leave through the window.

“We are fixing and putting it back together. Those who are doing things that are out of order, we are showing them the door. Disciplinary processes or step aside.”

Ramaphosa said communities told him that they want “a united, renewed and will go back to the ANC values of the founding fathers and mothers of the ANC… at a national level we are fixing a lot of things that you have identified like the R350 Covid-19 grant.”

He reminded the locals to go out in their numbers to vote on November 1.

“In 2016, the people of Polokwane did not go out in their number to vote. The number of people who used to vote for the ANC decreased because a lot of you did not go out to vote.

“When we go to the elections, Limpopo is the top performing province. When we talk about our support base in South Africa, Limpopo comes out at the top. Now people are looking at Polokwane and want to know how the people are going to vote.

“So it is important that we work towards winning all the wards that the ANC lost. There mustn’t be a single ward that will be taken by any political party, I don’t care which political parties.”

