'The ANC is no longer using communities as voting fodder,' says Ramaphosa during Limpopo campaign

Ramaphosa said getting the community involved in choosing their local candidate was part of the ANC’s renewal process.

Speaking to TimesLIVE exclusively, Ramaphosa said: “This is a part of our renewal process because through getting the community involved, we are renewing the ANC and taking the ANC back to the community back where it belongs.”

He said the ANC had moved away from choosing councillors for communities. “For me that has been a muscle stroke on our part and it makes us more accountable, more responsive and responsible to the community. So we are no longer using the community as voting fodder, they must participate. So that has been a great innovation,” said Ramaphosa.

On the campaign trail in Limpopo, Ramaphosa said when Saturday’s campaign started off, the people had not come out in large numbers for the first meeting.

“As the meetings got on, they have come out in large numbers. Limpopo is actually the home of the ANC and the people here love the ANC and in many ways, because you have such great support, I did not even need to come because, many of the people in the crowd were saying that we have already won.”

He said this cannot be taken for granted. “I was telling the comrades that we still have to work hard to drive the victory home.”