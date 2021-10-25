Choose EFF to 'teach ANC a lesson', Dalindyebo urges AbaThembu

Before the 2014 general elections he called on AbaThembu to vote for the DA, but King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has changed his tune and on Sunday, urging his nation to vote EFF on November 1 so they can “teach the ANC a lesson”.

Dalindyebo, who emphasised he was not a member of the party, was speaking at his private residence in Nkululelweni, Mthatha, after a brief meeting with EFF commander Julius Malema.

Malema, accompanied by party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and provincial chair Yazini Tetyana, gave Dalindyebo cattle and revealed they would donate a car to him next week.

Dalindyebo said he had not been a political party member since “I dumped the ANC and the DA chose to dismiss me”.

Dalindyebo last met Malema when the king was still in prison.

“He has also tendered a decent vehicle for the royal family, which we are very grateful for.