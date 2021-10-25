Politics

Helen Zille: 'It's time the ANC stopped using grants to blackmail poor people'

25 October 2021 - 10:00
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. File photo.
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. File photo.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has lambasted the ANC, saying it's time the party stopped using social grants to “blackmail poor people” to get votes. 

In a lengthy social media post, Zille alleged ANC leaders have been misleading the public by claiming social grants are delivered by the ruling party.

“One of the most outrageous features of the election is to see ANC ministers going around telling poor people their grants come from the ANC. They do not. They come primarily from the 7-million registered personal taxpayers in SA, most of whom do not vote ANC,” said Zille. 

“It is time the ANC stopped using grants to blackmail poor people. No person has lost a grant because they voted DA. Indeed, quite the opposite.”

Zille said it was time to call the ruling party's bluff. 

"The more people vote ANC, the poorer they will get. Soon tax money for grants will also run out, when the ANC has finished looting,” she claimed.

R350 grant just a food parcel programme: Malema

The EFF says government reinstating the grant until a month after local elections smacks of vote-grabbing
Politics
2 months ago

Zille's statement comes months after EFF leader Julius Malema expressed his opinion about the return of the R350 social relief of distress grant ahead of the local government elections, saying the timing was suspicious. 

“To confine the extension to the election period seems to be another food parcel programme of the ruling party, implemented by the state,” Malema said.

Last week, the social development department released a report on the progress of the grant payments since it was implemented in 2020. 

According to the report, more than 3.5-million people who are eligible for the grant were not receiving the assistance.

The department said some of the reasons for exclusion included urban bias and a lack of smartphones and digital literacy. 

“The role of technology and its advantages, benefits and shortcomings in social security in SA has been demonstrated and important lessons learned,” said the department.

MORE

Here’s why more than 3-million South Africans who could have received the R350 grant were excluded

More than 3-million people who are eligible for the R350 social relief of distress grant are not receiving the assistance, according to the social ...
News
2 days ago

POLL | Should the R350 grant be increased?

EFF leader Julius Malema says "government should pay out more" for the social relief of distress grant, instead of R350.
News
1 month ago

How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle

Haven't collected your R350 grant from the first cycle? You have until November
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  3. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics
  4. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...