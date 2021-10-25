Vote for councillors who walk the talk, Ramaphosa urges voters

With only one week before the November 1 local government elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the electorate must vote for councillors who will bring about real change and not vanish after being voted into power.

Voters will choose their leaders from more than 94,000 candidates, including those from political parties and independents.

“We need local councillors who have a clear plan to promote investment and business opportunities in their area. They need to understand municipal services need to be delivered reliably and affordably to improve the lives of residents and ensure businesses can operate and thrive,” he said.

Among other priorities, Ramaphosa said councillors must prioritise the empowerment of young people and women. If necessary, they must change local bylaws and regulations so they can easily set up businesses, access municipal procurement opportunities and receive training and other support.