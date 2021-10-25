With a week to go until the elections, here’s who you are most likely to vote for
South Africans will head to the polls next Monday, and political parties are moving into high gear to secure votes.
Local government elections are set to take place on November 1 and several parties spent this past weekend visiting communities and promising the world.
DA leader John Steenhuisen used a rally in Johannesburg on Saturday to urge voters to be “smart” and not give in to the temptation to vote for “fly-by-night” parties.
“Forget for a moment about all the emotional appeals from parties who will beg for your loyalty because once, long ago, they played a role in the liberation struggle.
“Forget about all the new parties that spring up before every election like a field of overnight mushrooms and then fade away just as quickly afterwards. Forget about all the small parties that just don’t have the numbers to properly represent you, and certainly don’t have the numbers to keep the ANC or EFF out.”
Attending an election campaign in Tshikhudini in Thohoyandou, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told TimesLIVE the ANC had moved away from choosing councillors for people and the party is “no longer using the community as voting fodder”.
According to a recent poll conducted by the Institute of Race Relations, Ramaphosa is still the most popular political leader in the country and is more popular than the ANC.
TimesLIVE has been running its own poll, asking readers which party was most likely to get their vote.
More than 54,000 votes have been cast so far, with elections one week away.
The margins are tight at the top, and at the time of writing the DA (22.3%) are narrowly beating out the ANC (22.09%). Newcomer ActionSA is also in the mix with 20.1% of the vote, while the EFF is polling at fourth with 13.55%. A total of 10.57% of those who took part in the poll said no party was getting their vote.
Who will you vote for?