Politics

With a week to go until the elections, here’s who you are most likely to vote for

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 October 2021 - 12:00
Here's who you said would get your vote.
Here's who you said would get your vote.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

South Africans will head to the polls next Monday, and political parties are moving into high gear to secure votes.

Local government elections are set to take place on November 1 and several parties spent this past weekend visiting communities and promising the world.

DA leader John Steenhuisen used a rally in Johannesburg on Saturday to urge voters to be “smart” and not give in to the temptation to vote for “fly-by-night” parties.

“Forget for a moment about all the emotional appeals from parties who will beg for your loyalty because once, long ago, they played a role in the liberation struggle. 

“Forget about all the new parties that spring up before every election like a field of overnight mushrooms and then fade away just as quickly afterwards. Forget about all the small parties that just don’t have the numbers to properly represent you, and certainly don’t have the numbers to keep the ANC or EFF out.”

Attending an election campaign in Tshikhudini in Thohoyandou, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told TimesLIVE the ANC had moved away from choosing councillors for people and the party is “no longer using the community as voting fodder”.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Institute of Race Relations, Ramaphosa is still the most popular political leader in the country and is more popular than the ANC.

TimesLIVE has been running its own poll, asking readers which party was most likely to get their vote.

More than 54,000 votes have been cast so far, with elections one week away.

The margins are tight at the top, and at the time of writing the DA (22.3%) are narrowly beating out the ANC (22.09%). Newcomer ActionSA is also in the mix with 20.1% of the vote, while the EFF is polling at fourth with 13.55%. A total of 10.57% of those who took part in the poll said no party was getting their vote.

Who will you vote for?

‘That’s an obvious autocorrect’: Mbalula explains his #VoteEFF moemish

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has laughed off  a moemish that saw him urge people to vote for the EFF.
Politics
6 hours ago

Shameless politicians are up to their old tricks — putting lipstick on a pig

President Ramaphosa is making promises left, right and centre, but the councillors who will run ANC municipalities after the elections are nowhere to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Don’t let also-rans split support for DA, Steenhuisen begs voters

DA leader John Steenhuisen says voters should ignore emotional appeals from smaller parties and give his party a chance in the local government ...
Politics
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The people of SA can see through this blatant vote-mongering

They are sick and tired of hypocrisy and again politicians have chosen the wrong road ahead of the elections
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  3. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics
  4. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | Cyril wants us to forgive and forget. Well, he’s made his bed ... Politics

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...