With a week to go until the elections, here’s who you are most likely to vote for

South Africans will head to the polls next Monday, and political parties are moving into high gear to secure votes.

Local government elections are set to take place on November 1 and several parties spent this past weekend visiting communities and promising the world.

DA leader John Steenhuisen used a rally in Johannesburg on Saturday to urge voters to be “smart” and not give in to the temptation to vote for “fly-by-night” parties.

“Forget for a moment about all the emotional appeals from parties who will beg for your loyalty because once, long ago, they played a role in the liberation struggle.

“Forget about all the new parties that spring up before every election like a field of overnight mushrooms and then fade away just as quickly afterwards. Forget about all the small parties that just don’t have the numbers to properly represent you, and certainly don’t have the numbers to keep the ANC or EFF out.”