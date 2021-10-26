ANC polling shows voter stayaway may put metros out of reach

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s renewal agenda may not improve the party’s standing among voters enough to regain the metros it lost due to disillusionment with his predecessor.

The party’s own polling puts its support at 46% in Johannesburg, while a survey conducted by its main opponent, the DA, put it at 40%. Other surveys indicate Joburg may be too close to call, and ANC leaders who spoke to Business Day were resigned to falling short in Tshwane.

The ANC is also in danger of getting less than 50% support in Ekurhuleni, another metro in Gauteng, which is SA’s economic hub, BusinessLIVE reported.

If no party wins a clear majority in a metro, coalition governments would have to be formed, opening the door to smaller parties such as the EFF, Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA to negotiate terms in exchange for support.

ANC voters stayed away en masse in the municipal polls in 2016, handing the governing party its worst electoral performance and reshaping the political landscape. The DA joined forces with smaller parties like the EFF to form coalition governments, though most of those coalitions didn’t last.