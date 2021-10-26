Politics

'I need to study': We'll give the elections a miss, say matric pupils

26 October 2021 - 16:35
Matric pupils say the government made them choose between final exams and votes. They are choosing exams. File photo.
Matric pupils say the government made them choose between final exams and votes. They are choosing exams. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Political parties could lose out on the support of would-be first-time voters, with many matric pupils saying they will not cast their ballots on November 1.

Matric pupils who spoke to TimesLIVE on the eve of their final exams on Tuesday said they would not be turning up to vote next week.

“For me, with the elections, I don’t think I am going to benefit anything. Now is about me securing my future and I need to prioritise my schooling. I will vote next time and, for now, elections can wait,” said Khensani Sehlola, a matric pupil from Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton.

She has not registered to vote.

“I am 18 and I was hoping to vote, but the problem was definitely the timing. When I found out that the elections are between the exams, I figured I can vote next time,” she said.

“I feel they did not consider the matriculants when they set the election date and, honestly, it will be a bad thing because a lot of matrics will not vote.”

Matric exams to start earlier to accommodate local government elections

The basic education department announced on Wednesday morning that the matric examinations will start earlier than initially scheduled to accommodate ...
News
1 month ago

Special votes had not been planned for matric pupils. 

Sehlola had already made up her mind about which party she would have voted for had she had the opportunity to head to the polls.

“The DA would have been the party that I go for, especially when I consider which party will help me secure my future,” she said.

Her classmate, Lucas Mfembeko, said his priorities were on anything but the elections.

“I won’t have the time to go and vote. I have exams coming up and I need to study. The elections will just distract me,” said Mfembeko.

He said the priorities of government were clearly not on getting the youth to vote. “It’s sad because right now, even on TV, they are talking mostly about the elections instead of education.”

Meanwhile, Makgotso Shipalane, a pupil from Forest High, Johannesburg, said she was also not concerned about the elections right now.

“Had I gotten the opportunity, I would have voted for Herman Mashaba’s party [ActionSA] because he made so many changes when he was in Joburg [as mayor],” Shipalane said.

While she regretted having to lose out on what would have been her first election, Shipalane said she needed to focus on her exams, particularly as Covid-19 had made things tough.

“Attending classes with masks on made things difficult because there were even times when you could not hear what the teachers were saying through the masks, but we tried. I studied a lot at home with the help of my mom,” she said.

IEC clears the air: ‘You don’t need to produce a vaccination certificate or be vaccinated to vote’

The Electoral Commission has cleared the air on rumours that voters need to be vaccinated before heading to the polls on November 1.
News
6 days ago

Mfembeko said the same.

“Covid-19 made it impossible to study as friends at each others' homes. Even the matric camps were for a selected number of people. But I am ready,” he added.

The election date was announced by the IEC on September 8 after a dispute before the Constitutional Court in which several political parties and the IEC wanted the elections postponed to next year, citing Covid-19 disruptions. 

The court said the election must be held between October 27 and November 1.

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said they could not deviate from the constitutional stipulations on when the elections should be held, which was 90 days from the end of the previous five-year term of the government.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cheating in exams 'simply not worth it', Western Cape education MEC warns matrics

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer has issued a stern warning to matric candidates thinking of cheating in the upcoming exams.
News
4 days ago

Zero tolerance for cheats: matric exam rules bring out the big stick

Parents, pupils will be required to sign an agreement that aims to make sure there isn’t a repeat of last year’s debacle
News
6 days ago

As matrics prepare for final exams, Covid-19 pandemic exposes a tale of two school types

The matric exams that begin on October 27 - the second set to be written during the Covid pandemic - are likely to further highlight educational ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  3. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics
  4. ‘That’s an obvious autocorrect’: Mbalula explains his #VoteEFF moemish Politics
  5. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane