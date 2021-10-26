Politics

IN PICS | Charismatic EFF supporters heat up election rally as Malema and party gear up for the polls

26 October 2021 - 20:21 By TimesLIVE
Excited EFF supporters during an address by party leader Julius Malema at the party's election rally at Inanda Comprehensive School sports ground.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

EFF supporters in KwaZulu-Natal turned out in their numbers at the party's election rally at Inanda Comprehensive School where leader Julius Malema addressed them.

EFF held their last local government election campaigning rally at Inanda Comprehensive School on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
EFF leader Julius Malema was welcomed by charismatic supporters at Inanda Comprehensive School.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
EFF supporters listened to party leader Julius Malema as he delivered his election rally speech at Inanda Comprehensive School's sports ground.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Media personality Ntando Duma performs during the EFF rally at Inanda Comprehensive School.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
EFF supporters were beside themselves at their local government election campaigning rally at Inanda Comprehensive School.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses his supporters at the party's last local government election campaigning rally at Inanda Comprehensive School on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
EFF supporters at the election rally at Inanda Comprehensive School's sports ground.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Political parties only have five days to convince South Africans to vote for them. 

They have hit the ground running since the Constitutional Court announced that elections should be held between October 27 and November 1 after the IEC and other political parties called for elections to be postponed to a later date.

Malema has taken to various provinces across SA urging members to go out in their numbers and vote for the EFF.

TimesLIVE

