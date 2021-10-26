IN PICS | Charismatic EFF supporters heat up election rally as Malema and party gear up for the polls
26 October 2021 - 20:21
EFF supporters in KwaZulu-Natal turned out in their numbers at the party's election rally at Inanda Comprehensive School where leader Julius Malema addressed them.
Political parties only have five days to convince South Africans to vote for them.
They have hit the ground running since the Constitutional Court announced that elections should be held between October 27 and November 1 after the IEC and other political parties called for elections to be postponed to a later date.
Malema has taken to various provinces across SA urging members to go out in their numbers and vote for the EFF.