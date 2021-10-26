Politics

Mabuyane wins interim interdict to stay public protector’s remedial action

26 October 2021 - 11:57 By Bhongo Jacob
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has been granted an interim interdict to stay the public protector's remedial action stemming from her investigation into funds from which she said he had improperly benefited. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The Bhisho high court has granted Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela an interim interdict to stay public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action stemming from her investigation into R1.1m from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial from which she said the two politicians had improperly benefited.

Mkhwebane did not oppose their application for interim relief. The order was granted by agreement between their legal representatives on Tuesday.

Mabuyane and Madikizela had launched an urgent application to interdict the remedial action imposed by Mkhwebane.

Mabuyane’s court action was two-pronged. In part A, he sought an interim order suspending the implementation of the remedial action taken by the public protector pending the finalisation of the relief sought in part B, in which he wants the public protector’s report reviewed and set aside.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

