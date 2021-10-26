Mashaba receives warm welcome in Soweto as ActionSA aims for outright win in Joburg

Political newcomer ActionSA is hoping to take full control of the city of Johannesburg after the November 1 municipal elections, despite its troubles with the Electoral Commission (IEC).

Party leader Herman Mashaba took the last push of his campaign trail to areas in Soweto on Tuesday, where he received a warm welcome from supporters.

With five days to go to the local government elections, he was pleading for votes from those who did not cast their ballots in the previous elections. He described his party as the only “real alternative” for the people of Johannesburg.

“We’ve got a few days before the elections so we are here to remind residents to please not make the mistake you made in 2019 and previous years, when you stayed away because you did not have an alternative. If you look at the 18.3-million who did not vote, they did not vote because they did not have an alternative. What we’re saying as ActionSA is that we are that alternative.”

The party was embroiled in a battle with the IEC over the omission of its name alongside its logo on the ballot papers. In a bid to remedy this, it took the matter to the Electoral Court, asking that it compel the IEC to have its name or stickers added.

The court on Friday dismissed the bid, without immediately giving reasons.