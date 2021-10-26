NFP councillor candidate shot and car set alight in Nongoma
A National Freedom Party (NFP) ward councillor candidate is believed to have been shot and burnt beyond recognition in his vehicle in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night.
NFP general secretary Canaan Mdletshe said the family of ward 17 candidate Dumisani Qwabe positively identified his vehicle which was found burning on the R66 between Pongola and Nongoma.
“At around 3am on Tuesday a car was found burning on the roadside. Those who know him were able to identify his car because he was unrecognisable after the fire was extinguished. They were able to identify him as our late comrade Dumisani Qwabe. His family was also able to identify him.”
OGAQELE ESOBUKHANSELA Kuzoshiyana ukwenza kulolukhetho. Namuhla sinethulela u Qwabe . Ingabe uqwabe ukulungele ukusilethelela izidingo mphakathi?Posted by Majomela, Kwazulu-Natal, South AfricaPlaces on Friday, September 24, 2021
Mdletshe alleged bullet holes were found in the vehicle and blood stains at the scene.
“It indicates to us he could have been shot and killed before the car was set alight.”
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed an inquest was opened at Magudu police station for investigation.
“t is alleged that on Monday at 9.55pm Magudu police received a report of a motor vehicle that caught on fire on the R66 between Pongola and Nongoma. On arrival they discovered a man inside the vehicle. The vehicle and the deceased were burnt beyond recognition and the identity of the body could not be confirmed. DNA tests will be conducted to determine the identity of the victim. The cause of the vehicle catching alight will be investigated,” she said.
Qwabe’s deaths is the latest in a series of political killings in the build up to next week’s local government elections .
At least eight councillor candidates have been gunned down across the country. Most were from KwaZulu-Natal.
