NFP councillor candidate shot and car set alight in Nongoma

Mdletshe alleged bullet holes were found in the vehicle and blood stains at the scene.

“It indicates to us he could have been shot and killed before the car was set alight.”

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed an inquest was opened at Magudu police station for investigation.

“t is alleged that on Monday at 9.55pm Magudu police received a report of a motor vehicle that caught on fire on the R66 between Pongola and Nongoma. On arrival they discovered a man inside the vehicle. The vehicle and the deceased were burnt beyond recognition and the identity of the body could not be confirmed. DNA tests will be conducted to determine the identity of the victim. The cause of the vehicle catching alight will be investigated,” she said.

Qwabe’s deaths is the latest in a series of political killings in the build up to next week’s local government elections .

At least eight councillor candidates have been gunned down across the country. Most were from KwaZulu-Natal.

