'They must take them down': Mmusi Maimane reacts to DA posters with his face spotted in Western Cape

It turned out that the posters with Maimane's face were bought by the CMC, who stuck their campaign messages and pictures of their candidates' faces over the old posters.

The Congress’s Yagyah Adams told IOL they put their stickers over Maimane’s face and suspected foul play.

“We were sabotaged by someone, and I do not know who. It does not make sense that only in those areas this happened, while in places like Bellville and Eerste Rive our stickers are still intact,” he said.

Reacting to the posters, Maimane called for the posters with his face to be taken down

“They must take them down,” he tweeted.