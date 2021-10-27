Punish the ANC at the polls for July unrest: IFP

Punish the ANC at the polls for the July unrest that brought KwaZulu-Natal to its knees — this is the gospel the IFP is preaching ahead of the November 1 local government elections.

Party founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Tuesday told the community of Nkandla in rural KwaZulu-Natal that the governing ANC has shown its true colours and lost the confidence of the people.

“Under their leadership, KwaZulu-Natal was thrust into a political war, with looting, civil unrest, damage to property and destruction of jobs. They have brought this province, and our entire country, to its knees. We now face economic disaster,” said Buthelezi.

He reminded voters that the IFP stood publicly against the violence and called for calm.

“While the ruling party burnt down KwaZulu-Natal, countless communities stood together against the anarchy. You stood hand in hand with the IFP, through many long nights, ensuring that peace could be restored. And, in the aftermath, the IFP helped you and your families rebuild and restore, through food deliveries, construction and social assistance.”