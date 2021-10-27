There will be no load-shedding for voting and vote-counting: Gordhan

There will be no load-shedding on voting day, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday night.

Speaking at a press briefing after the country was moved to level 4 rotational blackouts earlier in the day, the minister said he had held “intensive discussions” with Eskom's board and senior management.

He said that he was assured that measures were in place to ensure that the voting and vote-counting would not be affected by load-shedding — unless there was an “unexpected event”.