Carl Niehaus takes aim at ANC leadership: ‘They failed and they will no longer be able to shape up’

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus has taken aim at the ruling party’s leadership, after disciplinary charges were brought against him.

The ANC on Friday charged him with six counts for allegedly contravening the party’s constitution.

IOL reported that the charges were in connection with comments Niehaus made in July outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where he protested against Zuma’s incarceration for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.

In a video released on his YouTube page, Niehaus said the party’s move was “silly tit-for-tat politics”.

He said he was being singled out because he made “certain senior managers of the ANC” uncomfortable over alleged “financial mismanagement and the crimes that they committed”.