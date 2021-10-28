EFF takes election campaign to Robben Island

The EFF took its election campaign to Robben Island, claiming to be the first political party to lobby for votes on the historic outcrop.

It put up 20 election posters and visited five homes during a door-to-door campaign on Thursday.

The EFF's head of elections in the Western Cape, Godrich Gardee, told TimesLIVE it was significant for the party to campaign at the World Heritage Site, which he described as the home of the liberation of SA.

Many black leaders who fought in the historical wars of resistance against land dispossession and the second generation of activists who fought in the struggle for liberation were imprisoned on the island, he said.

“We have come here to salute those heroes,” said Gardee.