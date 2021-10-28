IFP the only credible solution for SA, says leader Velenkosini Hlabisa

The IFP has honed in on “ANC government corruption” in its final bid to win hearts ahead of Monday's local government elections.

During its final rally, held in Ulundi on Thursday, party president Velenkosini Hlabisa said SA had turned into a hopeless state plagued by unemployment and collapsed governance at national, provincial and local levels due to corruption.

Detailing his claims, Hlabisa said during election campaigning, the IFP has listened to frustrations of ordinary South Africans, including painful stories of losing jobs, watching their children going to bed with empty stomachs and losing homes, furniture and cars as they could not afford instalments.

He also mentioned poor service delivery, including a lack of housing, non-delivery of water and electricity, and the rolling blackouts taking place.

He said a big part of the governing party’s “dismal failure” when it comes to service delivery relates to the state’s meagre “available resources”.