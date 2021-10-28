'I'm determined Eskom challenges will be solved by weekend': Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa told journalists: “We are all concerned and, also, a bit upset. Others are very angry, and this is the time for us to work together to solve this problem.”

He explained that there were a number of challenges at this time of the year with load-shedding because this was when a lot of maintenance was done.

“It then becomes unfortunate when those generators that are meant to generate the power also face breakages and now, obviously, when it happens around two or more occasions, like matriculants writing exams and an election, it does become a major challenge to the people of our county. I am concerned,” he said.

He said this is why he insisted that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan give the facts and an explanation to the nation on Wednesday.

“I know that they are working very hard to turn the situation around and I am confident that they will turn it around by the weekend,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the nation can expect another explanation in relation to the future trajectory of further power generation with renewables.

“We are going to get that information ... so that we can give a balanced story to the nation about where we are headed,” he said.

A press briefing in this regard was scheduled for 7pm on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said he was aware that this was a matter of great concern to all South Africans but “when we give an explanation and are transparent, people do get a sense of understanding”.