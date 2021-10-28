Politics

IN PICS | DA delivers 'message of hope' to hundreds at Eldorado Park rally

28 October 2021 - 16:50 By TImesLIVE
Hundreds of DA supporters gathered at a rally in Eldorado Park on Thursday, ahead of the municipal elections on Monday.
Image: Alon Skuy

DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, councillor Mpho Phalatse, lead a rally with hundreds of DA supporters on Thursday. Phalatse addressed the rally, and made a final push for voter turnout in Monday’s election.

According to the DA, the rally followed months of intense campaigning across the metro, with Phalatse having visited every community to listen to the service delivery issues that are important to residents, and delivered the “DA’s message of hope”.

DA leader John Steenhuisen at the party's rally in Eldorado Park on Thursday.
Image: Alon Skuy
The DA's mayoral hopeful for Johannesburg, councillor Mpho Phalatse, leads DA supporters in song on Thursday. Phalatse was making a final push for voter support in Monday’s election.
Image: Alon Skuy
DA members gathered in Eldorado Park on Thursday ahead of the municipal elections.
Image: Alon Skuy
The DA rallied supporters in Eldorado Park on Thursday, four days ahead of the municipal elections.
Image: Alon Skuy
A man draped in a South African flag at a DA rally in Eldorado Park on Thursday ahead of the local government elections.
Image: Alon Skuy

