IN PICS | DA delivers 'message of hope' to hundreds at Eldorado Park rally

DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, councillor Mpho Phalatse, lead a rally with hundreds of DA supporters on Thursday. Phalatse addressed the rally, and made a final push for voter turnout in Monday’s election.

According to the DA, the rally followed months of intense campaigning across the metro, with Phalatse having visited every community to listen to the service delivery issues that are important to residents, and delivered the “DA’s message of hope”.