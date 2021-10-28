Politics

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba shares his value proposition for Johannesburg

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
28 October 2021 - 14:08
Herman Mashaba in front of a building hijacked more than a decade ago by illegal tenants in the Johannesburg inner city.
Herman Mashaba in front of a building hijacked more than a decade ago by illegal tenants in the Johannesburg inner city.
Image: Alon Skuy

Listen to what Herman Mashaba had to say: 

In a wide-ranging discussion on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, ActionSA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, engaged Eusebius McKaiser on his vision for the city.

He suggested he would implement both a skills audit and a lifestyle audit as priority actions upon occupying the position of Johannesburg mayor, to break corrupt patronage networks within the municipality.

He also explained his views on coalition politics, and vehemently ruled out any possibility of a coalition with the ANC at any level of government. While open to local government coalitions with all other parties, he ruled out coalitions with the EFF at a national level in 2024 because of ideological differences.

Mashaba also reacted to probing questions about how he might handle power supply problems and infrastructure decay in the city. He ended the discussion by reacting to the Constitutional Court judgment that declared police raids within the inner city, under his leadership, to have been unconstitutional. 

To listen to the full episode, go here

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Player.fm, Pocket Cast

MORE:

PODCAST | Herman Mashaba shares his value proposition for Johannesburg

And the ActionSA leader ruled out coalitions with the ANC at any level and the EFF nationally.
Politics
30 minutes ago

LISTEN | It’s an election with a lot of big question marks: analyst

We speak to independent election analyst Dawie Scholtz, who unpacks the significance of the local government polls
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘The ANC is a criminal enterprise. I will never work with the devil' — Herman Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says in the case of a coalition, he can work with all political parties except the ANC.
Politics
3 days ago

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Cricket and racism: how (not) to respond

There is a tissue of issues here that show how poorly questions of racism are dealt with in our society
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  3. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed