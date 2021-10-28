LISTEN | Herman Mashaba shares his value proposition for Johannesburg

In a wide-ranging discussion on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, ActionSA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, engaged Eusebius McKaiser on his vision for the city.

He suggested he would implement both a skills audit and a lifestyle audit as priority actions upon occupying the position of Johannesburg mayor, to break corrupt patronage networks within the municipality.

He also explained his views on coalition politics, and vehemently ruled out any possibility of a coalition with the ANC at any level of government. While open to local government coalitions with all other parties, he ruled out coalitions with the EFF at a national level in 2024 because of ideological differences.

Mashaba also reacted to probing questions about how he might handle power supply problems and infrastructure decay in the city. He ended the discussion by reacting to the Constitutional Court judgment that declared police raids within the inner city, under his leadership, to have been unconstitutional.

To listen to the full episode, go here.

