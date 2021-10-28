Politics

Malema: ‘A government that switches off electricity during matric exams does not deserve your vote’

28 October 2021 - 07:30
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged Inanda residents in eThekwini municipality to not vote for a “government that switches off electricity” during the matric final exams. 

Malema was addressing his supporters ahead of the local government elections on November 1. 

SA is on stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Friday.

It was moved from stage 2 to stage 4 on Wednesday, the day matrics  began their final exams.

Malema said the ANC failed matrics, leaving them to study in the dark. 

“Matrics are writing exams, there’s no electricity. You have no jobs and you are the evidence of no service delivery. Remember that when you go vote,” said Malema

“A government that switches off electricity during the matric exam period does not deserve your vote. We send our revolutionary wishes to the matric class of 2021 for their success despite the failures of the governing party.”

Matric examinations are set to end on December 7.

Umalusi, the council for quality assurance in education and training, this week urged power utility Eskom not to implement load-shedding during exams.

CEO Mafu Ramoketsi told the SABC Umalusi had appealed to the department of basic education to discuss mitigation measures with Eskom.

“We note Eskom is implementing load-shedding as examinations are about to commence. This is something the department of basic education has to discuss with the authorities at Eskom,” said Ramoketsi.

