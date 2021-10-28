Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Pre-election analysis: the number of loyalist voters is on the decline

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
28 October 2021 - 20:04
While the ANC is still a political force to be reckoned with, experts predict that ANC loyalty is on the decline. They suggest that this may lead to interesting election results come November 1.
While the ANC is still a political force to be reckoned with, experts predict that ANC loyalty is on the decline. They suggest that this may lead to interesting election results come November 1.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our panel delves into some pre-election analysis. Ahead of the polls, we will look at which major cities are likely to fall to coalition governments, and how those coalitions are likely to be structured.

After that, we will be looking at the sea change in the ANC, which has seen the return to the political forefront of key leaders, including ex-president Thabo Mbeki. What lies behind this development, and what does it mean for the ANC?

Be apart of the conversation: 

This week our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa, researcher and director at The Third Republic Paul Berkowitz, and independent electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz. 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Tracking campaign efforts & top ANC officials fight for their political lives

ANC heavyweights Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and former minister of health Zweli Mkhize are fighting for their political lives.
Politics
6 days ago

PODCAST | DA sinks its own campaign & Ramaphosa loses another backer in the ANC

This week on 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' with Mike Siluma, our learned panel considers the uncertain future of the DA in the wake of their ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Elections: Main party manifestos and Digital Vibes scandal

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the main party election manifestos and take a closer look at the SIU's report on ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Elections: besmirching the IEC’s good name and Cosatu continues to back the ANC

In this week’s episode of 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', our panel tries to understand what’s going on in the alliance after Cosatu’s decision to ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Tectonic political shift may lie ahead Politics
  3. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  4. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics
  5. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed