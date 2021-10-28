Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Pre-election analysis: the number of loyalist voters is on the decline
This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our panel delves into some pre-election analysis. Ahead of the polls, we will look at which major cities are likely to fall to coalition governments, and how those coalitions are likely to be structured.
After that, we will be looking at the sea change in the ANC, which has seen the return to the political forefront of key leaders, including ex-president Thabo Mbeki. What lies behind this development, and what does it mean for the ANC?
Be apart of the conversation:
This week our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa, researcher and director at The Third Republic Paul Berkowitz, and independent electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm