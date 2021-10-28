POLL | Should the DA and ANC join in coalition?

As the nation gears up to vote in the local government elections next Monday, some have suggested the two biggest political parties in the country should work together in coalition.

Coalitions are set to be formed in several key metros once the results are out next week, with analysts predicting the ANC may not get an outright majority in some.

The idea of the ruling party teaming up with the main opposition resurfaced recently when a leaked audio of Helen Zille speaking of the idea went viral.

In the clip, which she said was recorded during a casual conversation in 2019, the DA federal council chair can be heard saying: “I’d rather make tough demands on Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC and force to unite under them, and go into coalition with them and make strict conditions for them, than go into coalition with anyone else. That I think should be our aim in the next election.”

Zille claimed the audio was edited and taken out of context. She said the DA was aiming to win a majority of 50% plus one so it doesn’t have to go into a coalition.

“People hate coalitions. They’ve seen what coalitions have done with their complete instability and the jumping of smaller parties from one side to the other,” she told CapeTalk.

Meanwhile, Business Day reported on Thursday that the ANC was open to the possibility of a coalition with certain parties, while a DA insider said the party has to consider what is best for the country, even if it meant working with the governing party.