Politics

SA troops to stay in Mozambique three more months, at cost of nearly R1bn

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
28 October 2021 - 22:04
SA soldiers have been in Mozambique since July 15 and were initially deployed for three months.
SA soldiers have been in Mozambique since July 15 and were initially deployed for three months.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of SA soldiers to Mozambique's terrorist-ravaged Cabo Delgado province by another three months, at a cost of almost R1bn.

This serves to inform the National Assembly that I have extended the employment of 1,495 SANDF personnel for service in fulfilment of an international obligation towards Sadc, to support Mozambique to combat the acts of terrorism and violent extremists in Cabo Delgado province,” Ramaphosa said in a letter dated October 15 to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

He said the extension will be for three months from October 15 to January 15 2022.

He said the expected cost would be R984,368,057.

SA soldiers have been in Mozambique since July 15 and were initially deployed for three months. They joined a Rwandan contingent of soldiers that had arrived a few days earlier.

That deployment was expected to cost the same as the latest one [R984,368,057].

Mozambique was besieged in March by insurgents allegedly linked to Islamic State who overran the gas fields town of Palma, killing dozens of people and displacing many.

Sadc leaders extend deployment of troops in Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) bloc has agreed to extend the deployment of standby forces in Mozambique to continue combating acts ...
News
3 weeks ago

Sadc meets to chart way forward to help ‘troubled’ Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday while the political and security situation in the region was relatively peaceful and stable, the Southern ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa joins SADC leaders to consider response to ongoing terrorism in Mozambique

Heads of states within the Southern African Development Community bloc meet on Wednesday to agree on a regional response to terrorism in Mozambique.
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Tectonic political shift may lie ahead Politics
  3. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  4. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics
  5. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed