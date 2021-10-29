ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Final stretch for political parties as they gear up for the polls
October 29 2021 - 11:00
Pearl Thusi: 'If the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation'
As Mzansi gears up for the local government elections on Monday, actress Pearl Thusi has weighed in on the ruling party and what a win for the ANC could mean for the country.
Millions are expected to vote for their local ward councillors and public representatives. There are 278 municipalities, comprising eight metros, 44 districts and 226 local municipalities.
Taking to social media, Pearl said if the ANC were to win the elections it would say a lot about the state of the country at the moment.
That arrogant volunteer is right - the ANC will most likely win all these elections - HOWEVER - we need to reduce the arrogance by reducing their margins of victory election by election. So they stop being so comfortable and maybe their arrogance will reduce.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021
October 29 2021 - 10:49
PODCAST | Pre-election analysis: the number of loyalist voters is on the decline
This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our panel delves into some pre-election analysis. Ahead of the polls, we will look at which major cities are likely to fall to coalition governments, and how those coalitions are likely to be structured.
After that, we will be looking at the sea change in the ANC, which has seen the return to the political forefront of key leaders, including ex-president Thabo Mbeki. What lies behind this development, and what does it mean for the ANC?