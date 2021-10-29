ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Final stretch for political parties as they gear up for the polls

October 29 2021 - 11:00

Pearl Thusi: 'If the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation'

As Mzansi gears up for the local government elections on Monday, actress Pearl Thusi has weighed in on the ruling party and what a win for the ANC could mean for the country.

Millions are expected to vote for their local ward councillors and public representatives. There are 278 municipalities, comprising eight metros, 44 districts and 226 local municipalities.

Taking to social media, Pearl said if the ANC were to win the elections it would say a lot about the state of the country at the moment.