ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Final stretch for political parties as they gear up for the polls

29 October 2021 - 10:54 By TimesLIVE
Many of the political parties crowding the scene ahead of the November 1elections are going to end up in coalitions. Voters have to hold them to the promises they will make to bargain their way to power.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

October 29 2021 - 11:00

Pearl Thusi: 'If the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation'

As Mzansi gears up for the local government elections on Monday, actress Pearl Thusi has weighed in on the ruling party and what a win for the ANC could mean for the country.

Millions are expected to vote for their local ward councillors and public representatives. There are 278 municipalities, comprising eight metros, 44 districts and 226 local municipalities. 

Taking to social media, Pearl said if the ANC were to win the elections it would say a lot about the state of the country at the moment. 

October 29 2021 - 10:49

PODCAST | Pre-election analysis: the number of loyalist voters is on the decline

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our panel delves into some pre-election analysis. Ahead of the polls, we will look at which major cities are likely to fall to coalition governments, and how those coalitions are likely to be structured.

After that, we will be looking at the sea change in the ANC, which has seen the return to the political forefront of key leaders, including ex-president Thabo Mbeki. What lies behind this development, and what does it mean for the ANC?

