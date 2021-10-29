Malema calls out politicians’ hypocrisy on lockdown regulations
EFF leader Julius Malema has called out the double standards of politicians on the selective application of Covid-19 lockdown regulations and health protocols.
Malema, however, placed the blame at the door of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who he accused of giving politicians a free pass to break regulations for votes.
It was senseless, said Malema, for political campaign rallies — such as the one EFF hosted in Katlehong on Friday — to be allowed, when churches and football stadiums are banned for spectators or had to have limited number of attendees.
It was this selective application of the rules that made people disregard the regulations.
For this, Malema said, churchgoers and sport lovers must punish the governing ANC on Monday at the polls.
“Fellow church members, they could not go to church because of the nonsensical ANC. Moria is still closed because of the ANC, churches are closed because of the lockdowns of the ANC,” he said.
“Only the EFF will open churches and make sure people worship in peace. Prayers will make more sense now more than before but the devil has decided to close the church when we need it the most.
“Cyril Ramaphosa will be talking in Soweto and addressing people in their numbers today, yet the church cannot meet in the same way political parties are meeting.
“The devil has decided to close the stadium and open for political parties. What type of sickness is this that can see this is a political party event and that this is a Soweto derby at the FNB stadium?”
Malema, however, encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 but stressed that no-one should be forced to vaccinate.
He slammed “conspiracy theorists” for spreading misinformation that the vaccines kill.
Moreover, if big pharma which yields a lot of power wanted to kill people, there are easier ways it could do so, such as contaminating the air people breathe or the water they consume, he said.
TimesLIVE