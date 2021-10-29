Malema calls out politicians’ hypocrisy on lockdown regulations

EFF leader Julius Malema has called out the double standards of politicians on the selective application of Covid-19 lockdown regulations and health protocols.

Malema, however, placed the blame at the door of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who he accused of giving politicians a free pass to break regulations for votes.

It was senseless, said Malema, for political campaign rallies — such as the one EFF hosted in Katlehong on Friday — to be allowed, when churches and football stadiums are banned for spectators or had to have limited number of attendees.

It was this selective application of the rules that made people disregard the regulations.

For this, Malema said, churchgoers and sport lovers must punish the governing ANC on Monday at the polls.

“Fellow church members, they could not go to church because of the nonsensical ANC. Moria is still closed because of the ANC, churches are closed because of the lockdowns of the ANC,” he said.