The DA goes after Herman Mashaba again as elections campaign hots up

“The reason we are here is to warn voters that by voting for ActionSA they could well be opening the back door for the EFF. What we will show is that ActionSA has a host of former DA members who colluded with the EFF and who were no longer at peace with the DA that sees that SA’s future as a battle between the ideas of the DA and the EFF.

“This is not an election gimmick or mudslinging. It is a serious wake-up call for all those voters who believe ActionSA will not turn around after November 1 and jump into bed with the red berets,” said Walters.

He said in 2017 Mashaba used his position as Johannesburg mayor to lobby for the EFF to get mayorship of Metsimaholo municipality.

“”It must be noted here that the DA did not bend to his will and eventually he left,” said Walters.

He said in his letter Mashaba told the DA federal leadership that whether it liked or not the EFF was a strategic partner of the DA to save SA and the DA could not do it on its own.

“Mr Mashaba clearly sees the EFF as a partner, not a danger to the future of SA. EFF policies would take SA down the road to ruin but Mr Mashaba sees them as a partner,” said Walters.